Eastbourne & Wimbledon qualifying 2023: How to watch on the BBC as Petra Kvitova bids to defend her Eastbourne title

The tournament starts on Monday and finishes on Saturday

Watch live tennis from Eastbourne on BBC TV from Monday as six of the world‘s top 10 women continue their preparations for Wimbledon.

Big names playing at Devonshire Park include Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and and defending Eastbourne champion Petra Kvitova.

Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur and teenage star Coco Gauff also feature.

You can also watch Wimbledon qualifying on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from Monday.

Coverage details

All times are BST and subject to late changes. BBC Sport has rights to show the WTA event only at Eastbourne

Monday, 26 June

Eastbourne

13:00-17:15 – BBC Two

13:00-18:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Wimbledon qualifying

11:00-19:30 – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Tuesday, 27 June

Eastbourne

13:00-17:15 – BBC Two

13:00-18:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Wimbledon qualifying

11:00-19:30 – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Wednesday, 28 June

Eastbourne

13:00-17:15 – BBC Two

13:00-18:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Wimbledon qualifying

11:00-19:30 – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Thursday, 29 June

Eastbourne

13:00-17:15 – BBC Two

13:00-18:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Wimbledon qualifying

11:00-19:30 – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Friday, 30 June

Eastbourne

13:00-17:15 – BBC Two

13:00-18:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Saturday, 1 July

Eastbourne

12:15-14:15 – BBC One

