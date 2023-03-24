The return of spring to Valle d’Aosta invites you to discover the colors and treasures of Italy’s smallest region – the European Region of Sport 2023 – which presents itself as a treasure trove of emotions, between cultural and sporting activities. Valle d’Aosta is able to offer what you most desire: a territory that is not only vertical drawn by the 4,000 meters of the “Giants of the Alps”but a set of valleys and a succession of villages, vineyards, apple orchards, castles, monuments and religious testimonies, without having to search too much.

Easter and spring long weekends in the Aosta Valley in contact with nature

The Central Valley, in particular, a short distance from the city, fully responds to the idea of ​​recreation in contact with nature.

The Camino Balteo

The Cammino Balteo is the one that best interprets this need. An experience dedicated to slow tourism, which combines easy hiking and cultureto discover the medium and low altitude locations of the Aosta Valley: 23 stages, over 40 municipalities, 350 km of circular circuit that can be traveled in both directions – practicable all year round, but ideal in mid-season – which from Pont-Saint-Martin to La Salle runs through, in a timeless journey, the areas richest in history, art and traditions, along paths that cross small villages, bridges , chapels, churches, sanctuaries, towers and castles.

And over three weekends between April and May, the experience is enriched with the second edition of the “Notes from the Balteo Way” initiative, which offers guided tours and concerts in fairy-tale locations, with extraordinary openings. The first appointment is set for Saturday 15 April and Sunday 16 April, with an exclusive visit and concert at the Château Vallaise and the possibility of also visiting the imposing Forte di Bard, which houses the Museum of the Alps and temporary exhibitions. The discovery of stage 15 of the Cammino Balteo will follow on 29 and 30 April, with a musical performance at La Mothe Castle and Introd Castle, and finally, on 6 and 7 May, you will walk from Torgnon to Châtillon, passing through Verrayes, visiting and listening to two suggestive concerts in Saint-Evence and at the Château de Cly.

Visit the castles of Valle d’Aosta

Visiting the castles of Valle d’Aosta seems to live a fairy tale, which tells the story of these places. For discover the most beautiful castles in the Aosta Valley read our article.

archaeological Aosta

With another leap in history we arrive at theera of imperial Rome, when the city of Augusta Praetoria was founded: the current Aosta, candidate for Italian Capital of Culture 2025. The ancient Roman city has left us archaeological remains of great prestige, absolutely not to be missed. An ideal tour can start from the Arch of Augustus and continue along the central axis of the town, passing through the Theater and the Cryptoporticus, an extraordinary underground structure; and then the medieval art of the churches: the cathedral, the early Christian basilica of San Lorenzo and the ecclesiastical complex of Sant’Orso.

DOP food and DOC wines

But Valle d’Aosta is not only culture, sport and landscapes. It’s also there ideal destination for good food, accompanied by great wines, gathered under the single Denomination of Controlled Origin Valle d’Aosta – Vallée d’Aoste, declined in 7 sub-area denominations and as many as 31 referring to specific vines and types of winemaking. Valle d’Aosta, within the food and wine supply chain, has obtained the DOP quality mark for four unmissable specialties: Fontina DOP, Valle d’Aosta Fromadzo DOP, Valle d’Aosta Jambon de Bosses DOP and Valle d’Aosta Lardo di Arnad PDO.

Thermal baths and spas for pure relaxation

And for those who want to treat themselves to a moment of pure relaxation for a regenerating and invigorating breakthe Terme di Pré-Saint-Didier offer invigorating waterfalls, whirlpools with thermal water and saunas with a view of Mont Blanc, while the historic Terme di Saint-Vincent, while retaining the curative vocation of the origins, offer a modern wellness center with , whirlpools, saunas and steam baths, with breathtaking views.

A short spring break in Valle d’Aosta is an elixir of well-being that satisfies every wish.

And to be pampered, experiencing the Valle d’Aosta hospitality, the Aosta Valley Booking portal – the tool for booking stays managed directly by the Regional Tourism Office – offers the list of accommodation facilities in the region (hotels, RTA, B&Bs, farmhouses and apartments), with the possibility of booking directly online, selecting on the basis of area or type of preferred experience.

