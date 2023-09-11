Eastern Bulls Sign Outfielder JP Martinez and Reliever Hunter Stratton for Full Season

The Eastern Bulls Sign Outfielder JP Martinez and Right-Handed Reliever Hunter Stratton for the Full Season

In an exciting announcement, the Eastern Bulls have revealed the addition of outfielder JP Martinez and right-handed reliever Hunter Stratton to their team for the full season. Both players made their debut this season in the Major Leagues and are expected to bring a new level of talent to the Bulls.

Martínez, a left-handed hitter and fielder, showcased his skills in various leagues throughout the season, including Class A, AA, AAA, and the big team with the Texas Rangers. He played an impressive 72 games in the minority circuits, with 67 of them in Triple-A. Martinez boasted an impressive batting average of .311, with 22 doubles, 4 triples, 56 RBIs, and 36 stolen bases in 40 attempts. Although he has taken 40 at-bats in 17 Major League games, hitting .225, his performance in the minors has left an indelible mark. General Manager Jesús Mejía expressed his excitement about Martinez’s ability to energize the team’s ability to create runs with his on-base skills, power, speed, and defensive versatility in the outfield.

Martínez, a 27-year-old Cuban, has had a successful career in the minors, with an offensive line of .259/.363/.442 and an astonishing 551 steals in 450 games. He also played five seasons in Cuba and had an impressive average of .293/.393/.430.

Hunter Stratton, on the other hand, will be making his second appearance in the Dominican league, following his brief stint with the Gigantes del Cibao. The 26-year-old right-hander made his debut this season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, pitching 3 scoreless innings. The Bulls’ management believes Stratton will be efficient late in the game, as evidenced by his scouting and analytical information. Despite his sporadic participation in the league before, due to unforeseen circumstances, Stratton is motivated to show his skills and compete at LIDOM. During his time with the Cibao Giants, Stratton pitched 4 innings in 5 games, allowing only 2 runs and striking out 4 with an impressive opponent average of .200.

Stratton’s performance this year with the Indianapolis Indians, the Pirates’ AAA branch, has been nothing short of exceptional. He has struck out 74 batters while allowing only 44 hits in 56.1 innings. Stratton has recorded 6 Holds and 6 saves, establishing himself as a reliable force on the mound.

With the additions of Martínez and Stratton, the Toros now have a total of seven announced imports, including pitchers Paolo Espino, Carlos Hernández, Matt Dermody, and Jimmy Yacabonis, as well as utility man Phillip Evans. The Toros’ preseason training is set to begin on Monday, September 18, at the Francisco Micheli Stadium in La Romana. Fans are eagerly anticipating the Bull’s upcoming season, with hopes that the new signings will contribute to their success on the field.

