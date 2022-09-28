Devis Mangia has her say. The Italian coach, the day after the suspension from the role of coach of the Maltese national team, released a statement on Wednesday evening in which he rejects all accusations and warns anyone from spreading news regarding his case. The Maltese national team, who beat Israel without their coach on the bench, finds themselves without a coach, suspended for another three weeks. The federation specified that it had “temporarily relieved him of his duties in light of the allegations of improper conduct made by a player of the national team, presumably resulting from an inappropriate conversation”. Faced with the mounting of rumors, Mangia therefore spread the note.

The press release

—

“In relation to the news that appeared in the national press, it is my duty to specify that I have never conducted, neither now nor in the past, any conduct that damages the personal or sexual dignity of anyone, least of all a player or another member of the Federation. Unlike what has been disseminated by the media, this type of behavior has not even been contested by the Federation itself. It is unfounded and false news, seriously damaging my personal dignity and my professional reputation and I am wary of anyone to continue publishing or in the dissemination of the same. Otherwise, I reserve the right to file a complaint against any further defamatory conduct. In any case, any further communication will be agreed with the Maltese Federation, respecting the correctness of the existing professional relationship “.