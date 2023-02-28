We all more or less know that eat less has positive effects on health and in fact lengthens our lives: it is not a matter of losing weight or gaining weight, but how you do it to eat less than our habits? Now science certifies it with a very interesting study by the Salk Institute, which demonstrates how the low-calorie diet it makes us live longer. According to American researchers, consuming (clearly not drastically) fewer calories than our daily requirement is a good way to counteract cellular ageing and avoid a series of fatal pathologies that usually arise in the elderly. But we also know that putting this principle into practice is not as easy as saying it.

Let us try to understand the principles of a low-calorie diet and how to learn to eat less to live healthier.

Eating less is good for health, but how can you do it?

Lo studio it was conducted on mice and that is why it should not be conceived as something definitive, but as something interesting start point which could lead to important changes in food and nutrition. A group of 56 rodents was followed up for a full nine months, from 18 months to 27 months of age (considering the lifespan of mice, it is like saying from youth to old age).

Some were fed in the normal way, others with one low calorie diet (30% less calories than their needs). In the course of the research, the experts isolated and genetically analyzed more than 165mila cellule (of 40 different types) extracted from different parts of the body of mice.

What effects does the low-calorie diet have?

The most significant finding was the following: during aging, in the body of mice fed a normal diet, there were numerous inflammatory processes (in different areas). These problems were much less evident in the organism of rodents fed with the low-calorie diet, and this means that eating less (in the long run) can suppress the increase in the inflammatory response. Furthermore, in mice that ate 30% fewer calories, a slower cellular agingfewer inappropriate immune reactions e fewer age-related pathologies. All these factors, of course, allow us to be healthier and live longer.

“The results show the positive effect of calorie restriction on cells. This is the most comprehensive and detailed study of what happens to each cell during aging,” explained Guang-Hui Liu, one of the study’s authors.

How and when to do a low-calorie diet?

In essence, eating less would slow down the aging process and allow us to avoid a number of diseases typical of advancing age. The next step of science will be to make similar observations on humans to delve into the real motivations behind all this. More and more people, not surprisingly, choose to follow a low-calorie diet, i.e. a diet that includes a lower calorie intake to that required by the organization. Before adopting it, however, it is essential to talk about it with a dietician or nutritionist.

Generally, in fact, low-calorie diets (there are many types) are recommended for individuals overweight or who tend to gain weight more easily. Furthermore, this diet should be undertaken for a defined period of time: dragging it out too long could lead to a considerable physical and psychological stress. In any case, be careful and eat a little less compared to what we would like (which does not mean following a low-calorie diet) should be a habit to always adopt.

Cover photo: Silviarita/Pixabay

READ ALSO

The best diets to lose weight and stay healthy

To lose weight, perhaps it is better not to go on a diet

Advertising