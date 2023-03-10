The biathlete Lena Häcki-Groß outlines that in competitive sports , the professionals suffer from eating disorders across the board. The susceptibility to this is particularly high in this area. She herself suffered greatly from it.

Dhe Swiss Lena Häcki-Groß assumes that biathlon athletes also have to struggle with eating disorders. “I wouldn’t say it’s a huge problem. But there are already some affected. Many have not been diagnosed with an eating disorder, but are on the way there – or at least have an ambivalent relationship to food,” said the 27-year-old in an interview with „t-online.de“.

Häcki-Groß, daughter-in-law of the German Olympic champion Ricco Groß and married to the biathlete Marco Groß, was the first ski hunter to make her eating disorder public a year ago. “There are many people who are affected by this – especially in sports,” she said. “Professional sport is particularly vulnerable because it’s always about optimizing something. Eating is an easy and obvious goal.” She would appreciate it if more awareness of the topic were raised.

Previously, in the ARD documentary “Hungern for Gold”, former biathlon world champion Miriam Neureuther and ex-gymnast Kim Bui pointed out the problem of eating disorders in competitive sports.

“During intense exercise, the body literally screams for calories”

The path to an eating disorder is often a gradual process. “I’ve been trying to lose a lot of weight fast and willing myself to eat almost nothing for days. At some point, the body can no longer take it and there are real binge eating,” explained Häcki-Groß, adding: “I completely lost control and just ate everything that was there. Sometimes I ate the entire fridge in one evening.”

She realized “relatively late” that she had an eating disorder. For years she had the feeling that “I was simply not being consistent enough with my diet – and kept blaming me for it. So I ate very little and then started binge eating. It’s called binge eating and was diagnosed as an eating disorder about two years ago.”

Normal people usually see that quickly, Häcki-Groß outlines: “It’s different for professional athletes, because the intensive training prevents you from gaining weight drastically. My weight has fluctuated extremely, sometimes by up to five kilograms per month – and that at 1.65 meters tall. People often say it’s like bulimia, but without throwing up.”

This is what anorexia does to the body A misperception of their bodies causes anorexics to continue to starve – even after they have long since reached a life-threatening underweight. Gradually, organs fail. Quelle: N24/ Felicia Pochhammer

She mostly skipped breakfast, only ate half portions at lunch and dinner and only drank water during training. “That’s how I lost weight quickly. However, the quality of the training got worse and worse because the body is literally crying out for calories during intensive exertion,” she reported.

She was also asked by trainers to lose weight. Her current trainer, Sandra Flunger, asked her about her problem and after talking to her, Häcki-Groß realized “that I need professional help. I’m not quite through with therapy yet, but I’m feeling much better.”