eBay becomes Title Partner of the Women’s Serie A Championship – Sport Marketing News

Serie A Women has a new Title Partner: eBay. The global marketplace, e FIGC, Italian Football Federation, announce the continuation of the partnership with Professional Women’s Serie A Division. After the first year as Premium Partner of the championship, the Super Cup and the Italian Cup, eBay associates its name with the top Italian women’s soccer championship in its second professional season.

The partnership confirms the profound sharing of values ​​and goals between eBay and FIGC. eBay has always been very attentive to gender equality and the strengthening of female leadership, and proposes itself as a reference point for the passions of Italians, among which football is one of the most followed. The inclusive vision of eBay also belongs to the FIGC, a federation capable of projecting the game of football into a more equitable and international dimension, recognizing commitment, sacrifice and total dedication to the sport to the players through the recognition of the full rights and protections related to their professional activity.

“We are announcing an extraordinary collaboration for the world of football as a whole – emphasizes the President of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina – because it is based on the sharing of a path of values ​​and training as well as on the recognition of the role of women in our world which, after the experimentation of the last championship, now takes on an even wider dimension. Also thanks to eBay, this will be the season of the definitive consecration of the professional women’s Serie A. Like FIGC, we are investing resources and professionalism which, I am sure, will produce the desired effects. The path of cultural growth that affects our country goes hand in hand with the consolidation of the Division and of the Clubs that operate in this sector».

«We proudly welcome eBay as the new Title Partner of the Women’s Serie A championship – the words of President of the Serie A Women’s Professional Division, Federica Cappelletti –. Continuing the presence alongside women’s football already last season, we thank eBay for choosing to share the values ​​of the Division, our clubs and our players this season too. The development of the movement as a whole is a goal that we can only achieve through teamwork and we are certainly a stronger team today».

Alice Acciarri, General Manager of eBay Italy, declares: “We are thrilled to confirm the partnership with the Serie A Women’s Professional Division and to be Title Partner of the Italian top division. Continuing to support professional female players, their values ​​and their passion represents a further opportunity for eBay to confirm our concrete commitment in terms of inclusion and female empowerment”.