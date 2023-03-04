This is also Frida Karlsson’s total. The young Swede (23), winner of the Tour de ski in January, was not far from getting a third silver medal in Planica (silver in the skiathlon and in the 10 km free and 3rd in the relay) . But in the chasing peloton (with Brennan, Kalvaa, Niskanen and Svahn), Karlsson was surprised by the Norwegian Kalvaa who attacked in the last big bump of the loop to keep a few meters on the line, just ahead of Karlsson who came back strong at the end.