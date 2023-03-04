Therese Johaug, the Norwegian legend in the distance, must have liked it. This Saturday noon, Ebba Andersson (25) clearly did “a Johaug” on the classic 30 km (mass start) by accelerating sharply after 11 km and finishing alone, without giving anyone the chance to hope for better. Already titled in the skiathlon last week, the Swede was ahead of a Norwegian, Anne Kjersti Kalvaa (at 53”0); and her compatriot Frida Karlsson (at 54”2).
Almost untouchable since his return at the start of the year (after a virus), Andersson had no opponents to his height this Saturday, digging throughout the race on his opponents. Also tanned in the 10 km freestyle and in the relay, the Swede leaves these World Championships with four medals.
This is also Frida Karlsson’s total. The young Swede (23), winner of the Tour de ski in January, was not far from getting a third silver medal in Planica (silver in the skiathlon and in the 10 km free and 3rd in the relay) . But in the chasing peloton (with Brennan, Kalvaa, Niskanen and Svahn), Karlsson was surprised by the Norwegian Kalvaa who attacked in the last big bump of the loop to keep a few meters on the line, just ahead of Karlsson who came back strong at the end.
The Swedish women’s record is also impressive at these Worlds with a total of 9 individual medals out of 12 possible, to which we can add the title in Team sprint and the bronze in the relay, the only failure given the armada at the start.
On the side of France, for her first Worlds, Juliette Ducordeau (24 years old) fulfilled her role perfectly. In the absence of Delphine Claudel – who left these Worlds disappointed and who hopes to line up for the 50 km skate in Oslo next week (March 12) -, the Frenchwoman ranked 16th at 3’23 ” 5.