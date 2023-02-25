Home Sports Ebba Andersson dominates the skiathlon, Delphine Claudel tenth
Sports

Ebba Andersson dominates the skiathlon, Delphine Claudel tenth

Ebba Andersson dominates the skiathlon, Delphine Claudel tenth

This Saturday marked the third day of the World Cross-Country Skiing Championships, in Planica (Slovenia). On the program: the 15 km women’s skiathlon, a discipline where skiers do 7.5 km of skiing in classic style, then 7.5 km in freestyle.

Two French women were on the starting line. On the one hand, the outsider Delphine Claudel, who distinguished herself with two podiums, including a victory in January. Juliette Ducordeau was also there, but a crash at the start of the first lap ruined her race. The Frenchwoman finished in 27th place (3’30 from the leader).

After just over 2 km, Delphine Claudel was in eleventh place. At the end of the race, she finally finished in 10th place (1’29”7 from first place).

The Andersson-Karlsson tandem responded present

Presented as the favorites of the event, the Swedes Ebba Andersson and Frida Karlsson totally dominated the event. The first completed the 15 km in 38’11”8 while the second finished second (22′).

