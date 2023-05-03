Home » Eberhard & Co. is reconfirmed as the Main Sponsor and Official Timekeeper of the Coppa della Perugina – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Eberhard & Co. is reconfirmed as the Main Sponsor and Official Timekeeper of the Coppa della Perugina – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Eberhard & Co. is reconfirmed as the Main Sponsor and Official Timekeeper of the Coppa della Perugina – Sport Marketing News

Eberhard & Co. is reconfirmed for the fourth year as the Main Sponsor and Official Timekeeper of the historical re-enactment of La Coppa della Perugina, now in its 34th edition and scheduled from 11 to 14 May.

The event was born from the desire to revive the public and the lucky participants, the first speed race in the circuit, held in Umbria from 1924 to 1927, conceived and wanted by Giovanni Buitoni, patron of the confectionary company “La Perugina”.

A commemorative event, reserved for historic cars produced up to 1965, twenty of which with open bodywork, produced up to 1930.

For the 2023 edition, around 100 cars will be involved and will gather in Perugia, with competitors from all over the country and the rest of Europe. The fulcrum of the event will be the street circuit on Sunday morning, which will see cars darting through the streets of the centre, as they did in the 1920s.

The solid union between the world of historic cars and Eberhard & Co. continues with this appointment, for almost 30 years one of the main supporters of some of the most fascinating motoring events.

The overall winning crew of the Coppa della Perugina will be awarded “Tazio Nuvolari Time Only”, a watch with automatic movement, dedicated to a sporty man with an elegant and refined style.

See also  Women's Champions League, Roma-St.Polten 5-0: Giallorossi in the quarter-finals - Forzaroma.info - Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

You may also like

Basketball player Joel Embiid won the NBA regular...

NHL: Four Pavelski goals are not enough for...

Paganese-Pomezia: Love of country is our law

Qian Tianyi cried with red eyes!Chinese American Zhu...

a second criminal procedure opened in Switzerland against...

Scuba diving: 8 tips to get you started

ASM Global ־Ե׶Ƴù˾Ӣ׸Ԥƽ̨_һ

Auditorium half and half. Captain Slavia will experience...

Joel Embiid mvp, the numbers of the most...

Lakers celebrate opening win against Golden State

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy