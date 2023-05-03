Eberhard & Co. is reconfirmed as the Main Sponsor and Official Timekeeper of the Coppa della Perugina – Sport Marketing News

Eberhard & Co. is reconfirmed for the fourth year as the Main Sponsor and Official Timekeeper of the historical re-enactment of La Coppa della Perugina, now in its 34th edition and scheduled from 11 to 14 May.

The event was born from the desire to revive the public and the lucky participants, the first speed race in the circuit, held in Umbria from 1924 to 1927, conceived and wanted by Giovanni Buitoni, patron of the confectionary company “La Perugina”.

A commemorative event, reserved for historic cars produced up to 1965, twenty of which with open bodywork, produced up to 1930.

For the 2023 edition, around 100 cars will be involved and will gather in Perugia, with competitors from all over the country and the rest of Europe. The fulcrum of the event will be the street circuit on Sunday morning, which will see cars darting through the streets of the centre, as they did in the 1920s.

The solid union between the world of historic cars and Eberhard & Co. continues with this appointment, for almost 30 years one of the main supporters of some of the most fascinating motoring events.

The overall winning crew of the Coppa della Perugina will be awarded “Tazio Nuvolari Time Only”, a watch with automatic movement, dedicated to a sporty man with an elegant and refined style.