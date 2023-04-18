Home » EC Bad Nauheim surprised in the ice hockey title fight
EC Bad Nauheim surprised in the ice hockey title fight

EC Bad Nauheim surprised in the ice hockey title fight

“When we were planning that, nobody thought that we could be in the final,” says Dag Heydecker. He is responsible for marketing and public relations at EC Bad Nauheim. On April 22, the club celebrates its tenth anniversary in the second German ice hockey league (DEL2) – the invitations to the promotion heroes of the time, including the current coach Harry Lange, have been sent out for a long time.

But Lange is not only a hero of the past in Bad Nauheim, but also one of the present. With his team, he stormed into the final of the DEL2, where the second game of the series is scheduled for this Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) in Bad Nauheim. The EC lost game one on Sunday evening at the Ravensburg Towerstars 2:4.

The actual club holiday would have been the day before. Because on April 21, 2013, EC Bad Nauheim rose from the Oberliga to the DEL2 against Kassel. As early as the planning stage, the schedule for the finals was noticed and the date was postponed pro forma by a day, rather with a smile. But the initial joke became reality: the celebration now takes place exactly on the day between the third and fourth final game. When the club coach Harry Lange carefully asked whether the players from the current team would come over for a certain period of time, he replied: Why should that be a problem?

“There is no discussion”

The events surrounding the celebration in the middle of the final series show how down-to-earth everyone in Nauheim is. Because all the experts had expected that a Hessian club would be in the final of the DEL2. But it’s not the Kassel Huskies, as everyone thought at the beginning of the main round and also at the beginning of the play-offs. Because Nauheim swept the Huskies off the ice in the semi-final series with 4:2 victories, the Nauheimers even won the last game 8:2. The highly valued Kassel Huskies, who won 131 points out of a possible 156 at the end of the main round, remain in the DEL2 for another year.

