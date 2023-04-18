EC Bad Nauheim surprised in the ice hockey title fight

“When we were planning that, nobody thought that we could be in the final,” says Dag Heydecker. He is responsible for marketing and public relations at EC Bad Nauheim. On April 22, the club celebrates its tenth anniversary in the second German ice hockey league (DEL2) – the invitations to the promotion heroes of the time, including the current coach Harry Lange, have been sent out for a long time.

But Lange is not only a hero of the past in Bad Nauheim, but also one of the present. With his team, he stormed into the final of the DEL2, where the second game of the series is scheduled for this Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) in Bad Nauheim. The EC lost game one on Sunday evening at the Ravensburg Towerstars 2:4.

The actual club holiday would have been the day before. Because on April 21, 2013, EC Bad Nauheim rose from the Oberliga to the DEL2 against Kassel. As early as the planning stage, the schedule for the finals was noticed and the date was postponed pro forma by a day, rather with a smile. But the initial joke became reality: the celebration now takes place exactly on the day between the third and fourth final game. When the club coach Harry Lange carefully asked whether the players from the current team would come over for a certain period of time, he replied: Why should that be a problem?

“There is no discussion”

The events surrounding the celebration in the middle of the final series show how down-to-earth everyone in Nauheim is. Because all the experts had expected that a Hessian club would be in the final of the DEL2. But it’s not the Kassel Huskies, as everyone thought at the beginning of the main round and also at the beginning of the play-offs. Because Nauheim swept the Huskies off the ice in the semi-final series with 4:2 victories, the Nauheimers even won the last game 8:2. The highly valued Kassel Huskies, who won 131 points out of a possible 156 at the end of the main round, remain in the DEL2 for another year.

What was already clear before the current final series: Neither Ravensburg nor EC Bad Nauheim can advance, because neither club has applied for a license. The financial means to finance the DEL operation in an economically healthy manner would also be available in Nauheim. Only the Colonel Knight Stadium, the ice rink in the city’s Kurpark, stands in the way of promotion to the first class. But the club is working on building a new hall and is receiving support. “There is no discussion at all in Bad Nauheim either,” says Heydecker.

However, the iconic ice stadium can serve as a symbol for the fact that continuity at all levels of the club is not only demanded in a striking manner, but is also lived out in an exemplary manner in Nauheim. Managing Director Andreas Ortwein has been with us for many years, and in January 2022 Tim Talhoff became Managing Director with equal rights. He has also held various positions at the club in previous years.

The key decision for the sporting upswing was made in February 2021: the dismissal of the Finnish coach Hannu Järvenpää during the season. The choice as successor fell on Harry Lange, at that time assistant coach of the professional team. Lange also stands for continuity in Bad Nauheim. He played for the EC for the last six seasons of his career and then became a youth coach. He has been head coach since 2021 and is also responsible for selecting the new players – because there is no sports director. “Harry Lange is not only the right trainer for this location, but also the right representative. He is simply credible for the people in Bad Nauheim,” says Heydecker. Former Frankfurt pro Adam Mitchell has been on hand for a long time as co-trainer this season.

But it’s not just ice hockey in Bad Nauheim that Lange keeps an eye on. In particular, the native of Klagenfurt is very good at assessing the wider ice hockey world. Four contingent players with foreign passports may be used in each game. The best four scorers in the Nauheim team are contingent players. On top of that, Lange has not only been convincing since this season with a clearly defined game idea. A lot of movement on the ice, fast counterattacks and consistent counter-pressing characterize Nauheim’s ice hockey under his leadership.

The fact that he still trains in Bad Nauheim at all is not a matter of course either. In January 2023, his contract extension was announced. Lange previously resisted fierce courtship from Graz, a club in Austria’s top division, for which he also played almost eight seasons earlier in his playing career. But he will soon have an additional task: at the World Cup in Finland and Latvia in May, he will be part of the Austrian coaching team.

Whether it works with the final victory and the DEL2 championship in the series against Ravensburg or not. With coach Harry Lange and the two managing directors who are well known in Bad Nauheim, the club is also very well positioned for the coming years. In the semifinals against Kassel, the pros proved that the team can still be counted on on the ice even after setbacks. Bad Nauheim lost the first game of the series 3:6. The outcome of the series: a special part of the club’s history.