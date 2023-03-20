The European Central Bank stops on the continuous increases in interest rates to counter inflation. This was announced by Christine Lagarde herself, president of the Frankfurt institute, speaking in the Economic Affairs Committee of the European Parliament: “In the final statement of the Governing Council of the ECB, last week, we did not repeat the commitment to continue with an increase in rates consistently. In the face of the uncertainty that was looming and the tensions on the markets, it was clear that it was more reasonable not to go further, tying the next choices to the arrival of new data. Given the current inflation rate and our 2% inflation target, the 50 basis point increase was a strong decision that had to be taken, but it was reasonable not to indicate what future decisions might be. If we had based ourselves only on the baseline scenario net of the current tensions, we would have indicated the need for further hikes but in the face of uncertainty it would not have been the right decision. I didn’t say – specifies Lagarde – that the rate hikes won’t be constant in the future, I said that the next decisions will be based on the data”.

After the great criticisms, from Italy in particular, the ECB therefore takes a period of reflection to evaluate the right economic counter-moves: “Inflation is expected to remain too high for too long. The high level of uncertainty reinforces the importance of a data-driven approach to our policy rate decisions, which will be determined by our assessment of the inflation outlook in light of incoming economic and financial data, underlying inflation dynamics and the strength of monetary policy transmission. The key interest rates of the ECB remain – underlined Lagarde – our main tool for defining the orientation of monetary policy”.