Home » Ecclestone’s silence prevented Massa’s world title
Sports

Ecclestone’s silence prevented Massa’s world title

by admin
Ecclestone’s silence prevented Massa’s world title

In an interview, the former Formula 1 boss revealed new details about the rigged 2008 race in Singapore. Felipe Massa is considering a lawsuit.

In 2008 Felipe Massa missed the world title by a tiny point and not just in the last corner of the last race.

Darren Heath / Hulton / Getty

Scandals are something like the middle name of Formula 1. Recall the chaotic conditions when the world championship race was restarted three times, most recently in Melbourne, or Fernando Alonso’s third place, which was revised twice on a race night previously in Jidda. However, these are mild excesses compared to the final in Abu Dhabi in December 2021. At that time, the race director bent the sports law in the sense that Max Verstappen was able to prevent Lewis Hamilton’s eighth world title in the last lap. Otherwise, the Brit would have become the sole record holder.

See also  Concordia Chivasso, in six qualified for the national teams

You may also like

Manchester City is caught in the Haaland trap

BAIC Men’s Volleyball Championship Finals won the first...

Lazio: Immobile surprise, he trains in a group...

HSV-FC St. Pauli: Personnel changes in both teams...

French Open 2023: Amelie Mauresmo on a ‘sad’...

That’s why small players are now in demand...

Elon Musk pays him the blue check on...

Former national coach Schuster returns to ski jumpers

England’s Leah Williamson tears ACL, will miss World...

2. Bundesliga: Hamburg city derby: fan marches reach...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy