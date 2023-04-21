Ecclestone’s silence prevented Massa’s world title

In an interview, the former Formula 1 boss revealed new details about the rigged 2008 race in Singapore. Felipe Massa is considering a lawsuit.

In 2008 Felipe Massa missed the world title by a tiny point and not just in the last corner of the last race. Darren Heath / Hulton / Getty

Scandals are something like the middle name of Formula 1. Recall the chaotic conditions when the world championship race was restarted three times, most recently in Melbourne, or Fernando Alonso’s third place, which was revised twice on a race night previously in Jidda. However, these are mild excesses compared to the final in Abu Dhabi in December 2021. At that time, the race director bent the sports law in the sense that Max Verstappen was able to prevent Lewis Hamilton’s eighth world title in the last lap. Otherwise, the Brit would have become the sole record holder.