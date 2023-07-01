ecco il Matterhorn Alpine Crossing

With the opening of the new 3S cableway which leads from the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise mountain station at 3883 m asl to the Testa Grigia valley station at 3480 m the Matterhorn Alpine Crossing was completed. From now on it is possible to experience the itinerary around the Matterhorn, including the crossing of the border in the highest cable car in the Alps, at 3480 m asl

Michelle Hunziker presented the opening ceremony, which saw the participation of the President of the Council of State Christophe Darbellay, the President of the Government of the Valle d’Aosta Region Renzo Testolin and other representatives of the Swiss and Italian political and economic worlds.

From Breuil Cervinia to Zermatt by cable car: here is the Matterhorn Alpine Crossing

The moment when the traditional red ribbon was cut on Friday afternoon and the new Matterhorn Glacier Ride II tricable gondola was officially opened was an exciting moment for those who had participated in the project. After years of planning and the great challenges of the implementation, the project was able to be successfully concluded, setting a further milestone for Zermatt Bergbahnen.

Around 140 million francs have been invested in total for the Matterhorn Alpine Crossing so far. Markus Hasler, CEO of Zermatt Bergbahnen AG, is convinced: «The new connection between Switzerland and Italy across the Alps further enhances the offer of Zermatt Bergbahnen and the destination Zermatt-Matterhorn. An interesting additional effect will be the new travel routes made possible for international guests who already frequent us and the opening of new markets, both for individuals traveling individually and in small groups. A targeted pricing strategy will promote individual travel as an alternative to mass or transit tourism.”

Federico Maquignaz, president and CEO of Cervino SpA adds: «The common product Matterhorn Alpine Crossing strengthens the partnership between Zermatt and Cervinia, from the offer of winter sports to year-round experiences for non-skiers. It exponentially broadens both partners’ offerings, which we are very pleased with.”

The godfather of the Matterhorn Glacier Ride II cable car is Anton Lauber, for years construction manager and chief planner of Zermatt Bergbahnen, who was instrumental in organizing and guiding this construction site at almost 4000m above sea level

Sustainability as a fundamental element

With the construction of the new Matterhorn Glacier Ride II tricable gondola lift by ropeway manufacturer Leitner, Zermatt Bergbahnen consistently pursued its path towards greater sustainability in the Alpine region.

An additional photovoltaic system was put into operation on the facade of the new mountain station, which produces around 16,875 kWh of electricity per year, thus supplementing the existing energy production facilities in the area operated by Zermatt Bergbahnen.

A visionary project

The Matterhorn Alpine Crossing is unique in many ways. On the one hand for the pioneering work carried out on construction sites at extreme altitudes, on the other for the collaboration of two nations on a project that connects two tourist destinations all year round.

This is how Michelle Hunziker expresses herself on this generational project: «I am proud to participate in the opening of this extraordinary connection between Italy and Switzerland. A special moment for me as an Italian-Swiss».

Franz Julen, Chairman of the Board of Zermatt Bergbahnen AG, points out: «As early as 1939, the idea of ​​a year-round cable car connection between Zermatt and Cervinia began. Now, over 80 years later, that vision has come true. Pioneering spirit, innovative capacity and tenacity are typical of Zermatt. We believe in tourism. We will continue to gradually develop the Matterhorn Alpine Crossing product by investing in the high-quality and unique brand, events and experiences between two nations and two cultures in the high-end segment. Over the next ten years, Zermatt Bergbahnen will invest around 200 million francs in the two cable cars and in the product staging. These are investments which, with annual cash flows of approximately 40 million francs, will determine a further enhancement of the Zermatt-Matterhorn destination».

New experiences

Thanks to the new cable car connection, the Matterhorn Summer Paradise expands to the Val d’Aosta, where you can explore splendid landscapes and old Walser houses, as well as the possibility of choosing between various activities such as horse riding, mountain biking, hiking or golf. On the Theodul Glacier, directly next to the new Testa Grigia valley station, the equally new experience world SnowXperience Plateau Rosa has been offering a unique offer for beginners since August 2023, as equipment can both be rented on site complete both book ski lessons.

Help online

To prepare for this new, special journey and plan highlights along the way, the online guide www.matterhornalpinecrossing.com offers useful information such as timetables, fares and an overview of the entire itinerary between the two countries. Starting from 2024, it will also be possible to book luggage transport between the two destinations, which will make the experience even more complete and comfortable.

