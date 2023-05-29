ECHO BUNDESLIGY: Bayern has the title, but it is accompanied by one big disappointment. Hložek will only get better

“It was about Dortmund, no one would have bet on Bayern before the last round, even considering the situation inside the club. But Borussia got Mainz, which is a disgusting opponent who defends well. The blanket fell on Dortmund, the result is a 2:2 draw. They said they didn’t want to hear about the title, but they knew it was a lot. You can’t get it out of your head. Perhaps the inexperience of the staff showed, only a few players have experienced similar situations.

Mainz quickly took the lead, but the key was the penalty, which the home team Sebastien Haller subsequently missed. Dortmund was nervous, he could not get into the solid defense of the guests. It was agony, but it could still have a happy ending. Bayern lost the lead in the 81st minute in Cologne, but ended up winning anyway.

There was a huge disappointment in Dortmund. There were crowds of people around the stadium, it is said that the club would easily sell up to 300,000 tickets for the match. In all of this, the incredible story of Haller himself stands out, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in the autumn and returned to the football carousel after successful treatment in the spring. I wished him the title even considering the circumstances, but you see that football is unpredictable, emotions and twists and turns belong to sport.

Now something about Bayern, who are specialists in the last rounds, from a worse starting position, they won the title in the last round already in the 1999/2000 and 2000/2001 seasons. When I saw the footage from Cologne, it looked like no one was even ready for the championship celebrations this time.

Then something happened that speaks volumes for Bayern’s entire season. A minute after the match, the news came to the media that CEO Oliver Kahn and sports director Hasan Salihamidžič were leaving. This seems unreal to me. Salihamidžič still left with the team and even though he knew from Friday that he would not continue, he really experienced everything. Kahn allegedly took the end very hard and there was a situation where Bayern forbade him to travel to Cologne at all. The timing is a huge disappointment to me that such a big club, which is at a high level on all fronts, would even allow something like this.

The trophy may be a fine patch in the end, but let’s remember other things during the season regarding Manuel Neuer or Julian Nagelsmann. I’m saying that if Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge were in charge, this wouldn’t have happened at all. Everything was terribly unfortunate, Bayern was at a level for a long time to keep the club calm. If there has ever been a game-changing decision, not in the style seen on Saturday. However, there are rumors that both Hoeness and Rummenigge will officially return to management.

With great luck, he kept the cup ranks despite losing 0:3 against Bochum Leverkusen. They had one more point than Wolfsburg, who came up against already relegated Hertha. He didn't manage the match either, it's a huge disappointment, they look stupid and I wonder how they will solve it. And Leverkusen? They had a bad start, there was a turnaround after the coaching change, Xabi Alonso did a good job, in the end they were caught up by perhaps too narrow a squad. They have a young, fast squad, but they also paid the price for injuries and a weaker bench.

Now let’s briefly evaluate the individual Czech representatives in the Bundesliga:

Patrick Schick he had a fantastic season last season, he was the second best scorer, but the last year he was miserable. He spent a lot of time, he struggled with injuries, of course I don’t see exactly why, maybe sometimes he rushed the return to the field. But as I say, unfortunate season.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law Patrik Schick did not convert the penalty against Portugal.

Adam Hlozek maybe he can’t be completely satisfied with five goals in terms of scoring, but he played good games. The jump from the Czech league is huge, he touched the competition, saw full stadiums and I believe that he will only get better and better.

Photo: Alberto Lingria, Reuters AS Rome footballer Bryan Cristante (left) and Leverkusen’s Adam Hložek in a duel during the opening semi-final of the Europa League.

Jiří Pavlenka he catches well for a long time, he has a built-up name in Bremen and people respect him for staying at the club when they were relegated. It performs very solidly.

Photo: Sports Invest Jiří Pavlenka and Viktor Kolář, head of the football section of the Sport Invest agency.

Tomas Koubek Like Pavlenka, she makes a good impression on me in terms of character. The difference here is that he only got into the starting lineup in Augsburg at the end of the season after a colleague was injured. I would like him to fight for the number one position. He also did not have easy months and helped the team in difficult moments.

Photo: Leonhard Simon, Reuters Tomáš Koubek (far right) destroys Sébastien Haller’s chance in the match against Dortmund, to which his Augsburg ultimately lost 0:3.

Pavel Kadeřábek he was unlucky with an injury at the end of the competition, but like Koubek, he played very well in the matches when Hoffenheim were running low. In the club, he knows that there is incredible reliance on him.

Photo: tsg-hoffenheim.de Pavel Kadeřábek from Hoffenheim just scored a goal for Mainz.

Luke Ambrose he is a young boy, he has scored one start for Wolfsburg and he has to wait for a bigger workload. He has a suitable coach, Niko Kovač prefers hard-working players and Lukáš is certainly like that. I followed the same path, it is very difficult not only to get into the A team, but to make a name for yourself in the youth categories in general. We will definitely hear about Lukáš in the near future, I really like him. We can be happy for another young talented footballer.

So that the good news about the Czechs of 2004 was not enough today: Lukáš Ambros made his first start in the Bundesliga a few minutes ago 👏 pic.twitter.com/lChP8TDOEx — Bielsista (@bielsistacz) February 18, 2023

Alex King he played almost everything. It was worse for him that he was not in a team with the necessary quality, Schalke did not have anyone who would score goals consistently. Defensively also not much, in some matches they were simply not enough and scored stupid goals. All this may have taken some credit away from Alex.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law Alex Král during the match of the national football team in the European Championship 2024 qualification against Poland.

Schalke wrote a sad story for me, I wished them salvation, I like traditional clubs. They have a great stadium and fans, unfortunately, the quality was probably not sustainable this year. It’s a shame, they took a breather in the end. On the other hand, I don’t know who to ‘wish’ relegation to, the only big clubs that somehow belong in the Bundesliga were in the fight for salvation.

Well, we must not forget what happened in the second league and the fight for the second direct promotion place between Heidenheim, who had everything in their hands, and Hamburg. I watched the games closely and I wasn’t feeling very well. Hamburg won in Sandhausen and everything looked promising. Heidenheim was still losing 1:2 at the end of regular time, and I don’t understand the 11-minute setting, in addition, a slightly questionable penalty was awarded for me.

🇩🇪🤣 Yesterday, Hamburg fans invaded the pitch to celebrate what they believed was promotion to the Bundesliga… However, Heidenheim’s match was not over yet and they scored in extra time to gain promotion to the Bundesliga over Hamburg! pic.twitter.com/8NcTEMFiZV — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) May 29, 2023

We won’t change that, Heidenheim turned the duel around in the setup and advances. Another incomprehensible thing happened in Sandhausen, where Hamburg had to wait for the rival’s result, but 12 thousand celebrating fans burst into the stadium.