“Borussia Dortmund beat Leipzig 2:1 at home in a hit last weekend. The result corresponds to what eventually happened on the pitch. The match was even and Leipzig might have been better, especially in the second half they pressed but made crucial mistakes. Dortmund, on the other hand, showed great fighting spirit and will definitely play for the title. He pulled back a nine-point loss to Bayern in the spring, a big surprise for me.

Leipzig loses seven points to both teams, Union Berlin five. But it is too early to draw conclusions, important matches are yet to come. If Union wants to play for the absolute top, they must win against teams like Kolín, but now they only got a point. It seems to me that Berliners are starting to lose their breath slowly, like towards the end of the autumn part.

The Revierderby awaits us in the next round. Schalke are playing at home, they managed to pick themselves up in the spring, now they beat Bochum in an important fight, Alex Král did very well. The team has gained confidence, they are starting to step up, the players have quality. And during the derby? The gap between Dortmund and Schalke is closing. The match will be really intense and the most watched in Germany on the weekend.

Speaking of the bottom of the table, Hoffenheim fell to third place from the end. Coach Pellegrino Matarazzo had a huge task to start the team, but it has not been successful yet. Another thing is that there are behind-the-scenes fights going on in the club. For many years, the founder of the SAP company and majority shareholder of the club, Dietmar Hopp, reigned there, he really made sure that Hoffenheim was on the move. However, he suddenly gave the news that he was giving up majority decision-making rights. The internal struggles are beginning to show in the club as well, the players are very nervous and the current position proves it.

Leverkusen won clearly 4:1, the Germans compare it to the favorite group Die Fantastischen Vier. Azmoun, Frimpong, Wirtz and Diaby presented themselves excellently, unfortunately the Czech track was small this time. Patrik Schick came on towards the end and recorded an assist. I don’t know why Adam Hložek didn’t play, but maybe it’s Xabi Alonso’s typical style, where he often rotates the lineup.

European cups await us again this week with numerous German representatives. Dortmund against Chelsea and Bayern against PSG will have a very difficult time in the Champions League, even though both have a 1-0 win from the first match. I think Bayern has a much bigger obstacle, Chelsea is still not convincing and there are also various problems.

Bayern had a hard-fought win in Stuttgart at the weekend, despite leading 2-0, they were afraid to win. It will depend on the form of PSG mainstays Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi. In short, I think that the individuality of both teams will decide here. Results from the domestic league are deleted, which also applies to Dortmund.