The NASCAR Cup Series’ March schedule wraps Sunday with the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuits of the Americas, and we’ve got you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The 68-lap race will cover 231.88 miles and is made up of a 15-lap opening stage, followed by 17 laps in the second stage and 26 in the third and final stage.

Chevrolets have won the past two years, and Ross Chastain is the defending champion in Austin, Texas.

The pole-sitter for Sunday’s race was William Byron, who sits fourth on the latest FOX Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Here are the top moments!

Green!

It was a smooth, clean start for these drivers. Byron got a good jump to lead the opening lap, while Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric battled for second.

Early contact!

Things didn’t stay smooth sailing for long, however.

The caution came out for a crash between Turns 19 and 20 involved Brad Keselowski, Ty Dillon and Jimmie Johnson.

Johnson exited to pit road with a bunch of right rear damage, which ultimately ended his race early.

Stay tuned for updates!

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports‘ Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch for at Circuits of the Americas.

Fire in the hole!

Actor Brendan Hunt gave the command for drivers to start their engines. Just like that, things got underway in Texas!

