Economy: Ronaldo takes top spot in money list

Ronaldo has earned significantly more in the past twelve months than in the same period last year, but his estimated annual income was already a respectable USD 115 million before he moved to Saudi Arabia, but at that time it was only enough behind Messi and NBA superstar LeBron James to place three. This time he relegated PSG superstar Messi ($130 million) and his teammate Kylian Mbappe ($120 million) to their places. The first non-soccer player is LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers in fourth place. The 38-year-old raked in $119.5 million.

The Forbes list is based on research by the magazine’s editors and estimates and is believed to be reliable. According to Forbes estimates, Ronaldo, who joined al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia at the end of the year, received a total of around $46 million in salary alone. The veteran earned an additional 90 million US dollars (81.53 million euros) from business off the field.

Salaries rose by 12 percent

“Forbes” published a top ten of the highest-earning athletes. In total, the top ten in the rankings earned an estimated US$1.11 billion before taxes and agent fees between May 2022 and May this year. That’s an increase of about 12 percent compared to last year, when the top ten received a total of about $990 million. At the same time, the 1.11 billion US dollars represent a record revenue.

The top quartet is followed by Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez ($110 million) and US golf pros Dustin Johnson (107) and Phil Mickelson (106). In ninth place, retired tennis player Roger Federer is still in the top ten with $95.1 million. He is said to have earned 95 million of this through activities off the field – such as a stake in a shoe company.

Forbes List of Athletes 2022/23 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) football 136 (46/90) * 2. Lionel Messi (ARG) football 130 (65/65) 3. Kylian Mbappe (FRA) football 120 (100/20) 4. LeBron James (USA) Basketball 119,5 (44,5/75) 5. Canelo Alvarez (MEX) boxing 110 (100/10) 6. Dustin Johnson (USA) Golf 107 (102/5) 7. Phil Mickelson (USA) Golf 106 (104/2) 8. Stephen Curry (USA) Basketball 100,4 (48,4/52) 9. Roger Federer (SUI) Tennis 95,1 (0,1/95) 10. Kevin Durant (USA) Basketball 89,1 (44,1/45) * Amounts in millions of dollars (sporting earnings/sponsorship)