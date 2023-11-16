Ecuador and Panama Draw 1-1 in U-17 World Cup Group A Match

Ecuador and Panama played to a 1-1 draw in an exciting match on the third day of Group A at the U-17 World Cup on Thursday, November 16. The draw had different fates for the two teams, with Ecuador securing their passage to the next phase of the tournament by placing themselves in second position with 5 units, just one less than the leaders, Morocco. On the other hand, Panama bid farewell to the tournament after placing themselves in last place with two points, alongside Indonesia.

Ecuador’s journey to the next phase was secured after defeating Morocco on date 2 of the U-17 World Cup. The team’s line-up included Christian Loor, Jair Collahuazo, Ivis Davis, Jesus Polo, Elkin Ruiz, Jairo Reyes, Juan Rodriguez, James Sanchez, Yandri Vasquez, Michael Bermudez, and Allen Obando. The goal for Ecuador was scored by Elkin Ruiz in the 24th minute.

Panama’s line-up featured Manuel Romero, Martín Krug, Juan Hall, Erick Díaz, Juan Jiménez, Anel Ryce, EA Marin, Oldemar Castillo, Ernesto Gómez, Walder, and Ríos Coronado. The team’s goal was scored by Oldemar Castillo in the 79th minute. Despite their efforts, Panama’s draw was not enough to keep them in the tournament.

The U-17 World Cup continues to provide thrilling matches and surprises as teams battle for a place in the next phase.

