Ecuador Faces Uphill Battle in South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup Against Argentina

Ecuador starts its way in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup against Argentina

Ecuador will face an uphill battle as they begin their journey in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, starting off with a disadvantage of -3 points. The punishment was imposed on the team by FIFA, although it only came into effect after the start of the qualifiers this year.

The sanction was a result of a lawsuit filed by the Chilean Football Federation against Ecuador in May 2022. The lawsuit accused Ecuador of irregularly selecting defender Byron Castillo in several matches of the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar. The Chileans alleged that Castillo was actually born in Colombia and used a false certificate to play for Ecuador.

FIFA initially launched an investigation into the case and raised the possibility of Ecuador losing its place in the 2022 World Cup, which would have benefited Chile. However, on June 10, FIFA ruled in favor of the Ecuadorians, stating that no wrongdoing was found in Castillo’s case.

Despite FIFA’s decision, Chile appealed to the Swiss Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS). The TAS ultimately sided with Chile, concluding that Castillo did not possess Ecuadorian nationality and acted irregularly during the qualifying rounds. However, since it was too late to change the participating teams of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ecuador received punishment for the qualifiers of the 2026 World Cup.

As a result, the Ecuadorian team will begin the qualification process with a deficit of -3 points and will also have to pay a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs. Additionally, Castillo was not called up for the Qatar Cup.

Ecuador’s first match in the South American qualifiers is against Argentina, and the team will have to overcome this setback in order to secure a place in the 2026 World Cup. The road ahead will indeed be challenging for the Ecuadorian team, but they will strive to overcome the odds and make their mark in the prestigious tournament.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

