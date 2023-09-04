Ecuador Gears Up for South American Qualifier Against Argentina in 2026 World Cup

The Ecuadorian national football team has begun their concentration work in Buenos Aires ahead of their opening match in the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup. The team is set to face Argentina on Thursday, September 7 at the Mâs Monumental stadium of River Plate. Coach Félix Sánchez Bas currently has nine out of the 23 players called up for the qualifying games. According to the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), the rest of the players will be arriving in the coming days to complete the squad.

Despite the cold and rainy weather in the Argentine capital, the Tricolor delegation trained in the afternoon at the San Lorenzo de Almagro complex with a temperature of approximately 12°C, as disclosed by the FEF. The team also conducted a morning activation session at the hotel where they are staying, followed by a soccer practice in the afternoon led by Rubén Darío Insúa.

The available players for Coach Sánchez Bas include midfielders Jordy Alcívar, Joao Ortiz, and Kendry Páez; goalkeepers Moisés Ramírez and Alexander Domínguez; defenders Jhoanner Chávez and Robert Arboleda; and attackers Kevin Rodríguez and Jhojan Julio.

The FEF has informed that the remaining 14 players are scheduled to arrive on Monday, September 4, ensuring that the coaching staff will have the complete squad available for training in the afternoon. Ecuador is set to face the world champion, Argentina, in a stadium with a capacity of 84,000 spectators.

Following the match against Argentina, the Tricolor will return to Ecuador to prepare for their next game against Uruguay on September 12 at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito.