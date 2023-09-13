Ecuador Makes a Comeback with First Victory in South American Qualifiers

Ecuador Achieves First Victory in South American Qualifiers, Defeating Uruguay 2-1

At the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador secured its first victory in the South American Qualifiers after a thrilling 2-1 win against Uruguay. The Ecuadorian goals came from Félix Torres, while Agustín Canobbio scored the consolation goal for Uruguay.

In the first half, Ecuador had an early opportunity to take the lead with Enner Valencia’s powerful right-footed shot from outside the area. However, Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet cleared the shot from the corner kick. Robert Arboleda also had two chances to score for Ecuador, but both of his shots missed the target.

Ecuador continued to dominate the game, with Angelo Preciado coming close to scoring with a left-footed shot that forced Rochet into making a save. However, it was Uruguay who found the breakthrough, as Canobbio scored with a right-hand shot from the center of the area.

Just before halftime, Ecuador equalized with Torres connecting a header from a set-piece situation. In the second half, Ecuador showed determination to secure the victory and had an early chance to take the lead through a penalty awarded against Pervis Estupiñán. Unfortunately, Valencia missed the penalty, sending the ball over the crossbar.

However, Ecuador didn’t let the missed opportunity affect them, and in the 61st minute, Torres scored his second goal of the match from a corner kick, giving Ecuador a 2-1 lead. Despite some late pressure from Uruguay, Ecuador held on and prevented them from equalizing.

With this victory, Ecuador climbed from -3 points to zero in the standings, leaving them at the bottom of the table. Uruguay, on the other hand, now has three points. This win will undoubtedly boost Ecuador’s confidence as they continue in the South American Qualifiers.