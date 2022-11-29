Home Sports Ecuador-Senegal 1-2: Koulibaly’s goal sends the Africans to the round of 16
by admin
The former Napoli scores the final 2-1 in the play-off for the next round. Cisse’s team overtakes the South Americans and closes the group as second

Senegal wins the “play-off” with Ecuador and flies straight to the round of 16 as runners-up in Group A. Former Napoli Kalidou Koulibaly was decisive, scoring the final 2-1 in the 70th minute. The winning goal came just three minutes later than that of the Ecuadorian Caicedo, who had equalized Sarr’s initial goal (penalty in the 44th minute). Nothing to do for Ecuador, who lose second place on the last day and abandon the competition. Holland qualifies first in Group A.

November 29, 2022 (change November 29, 2022 | 18:05)

