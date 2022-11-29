Senegal wins the “play-off” with Ecuador and flies straight to the round of 16 as runners-up in Group A. Former Napoli Kalidou Koulibaly was decisive, scoring the final 2-1 in the 70th minute. The winning goal came just three minutes later than that of the Ecuadorian Caicedo, who had equalized Sarr’s initial goal (penalty in the 44th minute). Nothing to do for Ecuador, who lose second place on the last day and abandon the competition. Holland qualifies first in Group A.