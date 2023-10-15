Ecuadorian National Team Member Confident of Victory Against Colombia in Qualifying Game

Ecuadorian National Team Player Speaks Ahead of Qualifying Game against Colombia

As the Ecuadorian National Team prepares to face Colombia in a crucial qualifying game, one of the team’s figures, Néstor Lorenzo, has expressed confidence in their ability to secure points on Ecuadorian soil. This comes after suffering a devastating defeat in the last qualifier against their upcoming opponent.

In a recent interview, Lorenzo acknowledged the strength of the Colombian team, stating that they are always a tough opponent. However, he emphasized that this match will be different from their previous encounter, where Ecuador was defeated 6-1. Lorenzo mentioned that they are well-prepared for whatever challenges Colombia may bring.

The defender also discussed the talents and figures within the Ecuadorian team, highlighting the return of Piero Hincapié. The Bayer Leverkusen footballer recently recovered from a serious injury and has already made an impact in the national team’s match against Bolivia. It is expected that Hincapié will play against Colombia, and he has been analyzing their strengths and weaknesses in preparation for the game.

Speaking about the Colombian attackers, Lorenzo mentioned his familiarity with Rafael Santos Borré, whom he faced during his time in the Bundesliga. He described Colombia’s forwards as fast and talented, but assured that Ecuador is closely watching and preparing for their threat.

In addition to discussing the upcoming game, Lorenzo also addressed his relationship with Gustavo Puerta, his teammate at Leverkusen. Although Puerta has not yet been called up to the Senior National Team, Lorenzo revealed that they have a good rapport and often give each other advice.

Reflecting on his own journey, Lorenzo expressed happiness at returning to the field after a challenging three-month injury. He credited his teammates for their support and expressed his determination to contribute to the team’s success. Looking ahead, Lorenzo emphasized the need to stay focused and give their best in the upcoming match.

With the Ecuadorian National Team determined to bounce back from their previous defeat, fans are eagerly anticipating the game against Colombia. The match is expected to be intense, with both teams vying for crucial qualification points.

