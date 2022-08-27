Home Sports Eddie House: It’s not uncommon for a star to ask for the coach to be fired. The Heat also nearly fired Spoelstra.
Live it, August 27th. Recently, former NBA player Eddie House talked on the podcast “The Odd Couple” about Durant’s previous request for the team to make a decision between himself and coach Nash (and general manager Max). Choose something.

Eddie House says it’s not uncommon for superstars to ask for their coaches to be fired.

“It’s pretty much a failure as a coach if you can’t get the superstars to believe in what you’re doing, on every team I’ve been on, even the team I’ve played with LeBron. 2010-11 Heat), and they almost did. They wanted Spoelk out, but Pat (Riley) said, ‘Hell, no! He’s my guy, and we’re going to win with him.'” Dee House said.

