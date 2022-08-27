Original title: Eddie House: It is not uncommon for stars to ask for their coaches to be fired. Heat also nearly fired Spoelstra

Eddie House: It’s not uncommon for a star to ask for a coach to be fired, the Heat nearly fired Spoelstra

Live it, August 27th. Recently, former NBA player Eddie House talked on the podcast “The Odd Couple” about Durant’s previous request for the team to make a decision between himself and coach Nash (and general manager Max). Choose something.

Eddie House says it’s not uncommon for superstars to ask for their coaches to be fired.

“It’s pretty much a failure as a coach if you can’t get the superstars to believe in what you’re doing, on every team I’ve been on, even the team I’ve played with LeBron. 2010-11 Heat), and they almost did. They wanted Spoelk out, but Pat (Riley) said, ‘Hell, no! He’s my guy, and we’re going to win with him.'” Dee House said.

(according to)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: