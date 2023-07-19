Home » Eddie Howe: Allan Saint-Maximin in talks over Newcastle exit
Sports

Eddie Howe: Allan Saint-Maximin in talks over Newcastle exit

by admin
Eddie Howe: Allan Saint-Maximin in talks over Newcastle exit

Allan Saint-Maximin has made 124 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions, scoring 13 goals

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin is in transfer talks with an unnamed club as Eddie Howe acknowledged the “impact” of Financial Fair Play on the Magpies.

Saint-Maximin, 26, missed Newcastle’s 2-1 friendly win at Rangers, and Howe said he had “no issue” with the player.

“He’s in early discussions over a potential move away. That’s why he wasn’t here,” Howe said.

“It’s doubtful he’ll join us on the tour of America. I don’t think Maxi necessarily wants to leave, but he may feel it’s the right time for him to move.”

Manager Howe added after the game on Tuesday: “It’s difficult for me to speak for him, but he hasn’t asked to leave. There’s been no issue between him and any of us coaches. We all love him.

“If he does leave, we’d lose him with a very heavy heart. He’s someone we love working with, he’s a difference-maker, we’ve really had a strong working relationship, and it’ll be sad if he leaves.”

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth said last year that the club, which has wealthy Saudi owners, must be open to selling players in order to comply with spending restrictions.

Howe has been able to bring in Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for a reported £55m this summer, but a need to comply with FFP will prevent further arrivals unless the club sell first.

“Maxi is the player that’s generating the interest,” said Howe. “FFP is a new dynamic which really came to the fore after my first window here when we knew it would impact us.

See also  Bundesliga: Lustenau storms into the European Cup play-off

“Player trading is a key part of it – you can’t hit it, if you don’t trade. We’re forced to trade a player this window.

“If the deal didn’t go through, I’d be delighted. It would obviously impact our ability to bring any more players in, and then we potentially might have to sell another player. That’s the way that Financial Fair Play has hit us.”

You may also like

Emma Watson: Teenage Scotland sensation who could wow...

Return of the Russians? It works, says Bach....

Isco Opens Up About His Time at Real...

Football: ÖFB women are defeated by Iceland –...

Daryl Morey: We will only give up James...

Inter, will Morata be Lautaro’s sidekick?

the rugged road of Egan Bernal, former winner

Betis to Release Sergio Canales as Rayados Secure...

his dive in the final at the World...

Striker Rashford has signed a contract with Manchester...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy