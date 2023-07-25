Eden Hazard Rejects MLS Offer, Awaits European Club to Continue Career

Title: Eden Hazard Rejects MLS Move, Hopes to Continue Career in Europe

Date: July 25, 2023

Eden Hazard, the Belgian footballer who recently ended his contract with Real Madrid, has expressed his strong desire to continue his career in Europe, rejecting a potential move to MLS. The 32-year-old forward had been approached by Inter Miami, who had already made impressive signings including Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

Hazard’s decision to decline the opportunity to play alongside Messi has surprised many, as it is an opportunity that very few players would pass up. However, the Belgian international remains adamant about his priorities and insists on seeking an offer from a European team.

Citing sources from the Voetbalkrant outlet, Hazard’s preference to stay in Europe and reject the MLS move has been made clear. Despite being linked with a potential return to Belgium with Anderlecht, the club has ruled out a move for the former Chelsea and Real Madrid striker.

Throughout his four-year stint at Real Madrid, Hazard struggled to find his best form, enduring multiple injury setbacks and playing only 76 games for the club. As a free agent now, he is eager to explore new opportunities while keeping Europe as his desired destination.

Hazard’s determination to continue playing at the highest level is evident as he remains open to offers from various European clubs. The winger hopes to revitalize his career and make a fresh start, leaving behind his difficult time at Real Madrid.

Despite his struggles, Hazard’s ability and potential have not gone unnoticed, as several clubs are expected to express their interest in securing his services. Fans eagerly await the outcome of Hazard’s search for a new club, as he aims to rejuvenate his career and regain his top form.

As the footballing world looks on, Eden Hazard’s decision to reject a move to MLS has raised eyebrows but underlines his unwavering commitment to European football. With the upcoming transfer window, the Belgian will undoubtedly attract attention, and it remains to be seen where he will land next as he seeks a fresh start in his career.