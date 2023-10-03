Home » Eden Viaggi and Carpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro also on the pitch in 2023/2024
Eden Viaggi and Carpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro also on the pitch in 2023/2024

Eden Viaggi and Carpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro also on the pitch in 2023/2024

The 2023/2024 sports season is at its “first launch” and, as has already happened for several years, sees us take to the field: precisely, on the basketball court, where Eden Travel is at the side of the Victoria Libertas Basketball Pesaro. In fact, the historic collaboration with which the brand – which has roots and headquarters in Pesaro – supports its fellow citizen, a historic basketball club on the national scene, has also been renewed for next season.

A collaboration that starts from the common bond with the city of origin and which is also based on the sharing of values: the valorization of quality free time, through travel and sport respectively, but also the desire to continue to grow every day and get involved. In fact, since its entry into the Group in 2018, Eden Viaggi has played a central role in the renewal of the Tour Operating division, to the point of becoming – after the internal reorganization called Trevolution – the point of reference for the entire category Seamless & NoFrills, a rapidly growing segment whose offer is aimed at a smart audience, who prefers to travel by personally choosing what they consider essential.

Similarly, the world of basketball has also seen its audience of spectators grow significantly in recent years: currently there are approximately 16.3 million fans of this sport. The renewal of the sponsorship therefore represents an opportunity for great visibility for Eden Viaggi, not only inside the Vitrifrigo Arena, but also in all the live television broadcasts which see and will see Victoria Libertas as the protagonist, thanks to the logo positioned on the official race shirt worn by the players, to the moviecolors present on the pitch and to the adhesive flooring of the logo, placed on the playing field.

What awaits us are therefore months full of sport and adrenaline. Because one thing is certain: when it comes to getting excited, whether it’s on the other side of the world or in front of a spectacular basket, Alpitour World is always there.

