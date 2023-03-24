EURO 2024 qualification also starts for Czech footballers. In the evening, the two biggest favorites of Group E will play the first match against each other in a series of matches to advance to the European Championship, which will be hosted by Germany next year. Coach Šilhavý’s team will welcome the opponent led by the former coach of the Portuguese native Fernando Santos, who will make his debut for Poland on the Czech field in Prague’s Eden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

