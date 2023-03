At the end of the season, Simon Eder finished in the top ten again. The 40-year-old finished tenth in the mass start over 15 km at the World Cup finals in Oslo on Sunday and was once again the best Austrian. Eder shot clean for the 60th time in his career, something only one other athlete has done so far. Meanwhile, Norwegian dominator Johannes Thingnes Bö secured his 19th win of the season. In the women’s event, Anna Gandler achieved her best career result with seventh place.

