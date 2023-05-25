Home » Ederson: Except for Haaland, everyone else was not a star when they came to Manchester City. We thank Guardiola – yqqlm
Sports

Ederson: Except for Haaland, everyone else was not a star when they came to Manchester City. We thank Guardiola – yqqlm

by admin
Ederson: Except for Haaland, everyone else was not a star when they came to Manchester City. We thank Guardiola – yqqlm

Original title: Ederson: Except for Harland, everyone else was not a star when they came to Manchester City. We thank Guardiola

The 442 website reported that Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson said that Guardiola would indeed temporarily change his tactics before the game in order to achieve the most perfect tactical effect. Ederson believes that, except for Harland, when other players joined Manchester City, they were not stars.

442 website report screenshot

“There was one game where I forgot whether it was against Manchester United or Liverpool. We practiced a certain set of tactics for a whole week, but before the game Guardiola completely changed his mind. He decided we were going to play differently. , anyway, we won the game!” Ederson said.

Ederson said: “It shows that the Manchester City players have a lot of trust in him, no matter what the process is. Guardiola is very demanding, but at the same time he gives us the space and confidence to be ourselves on the pitch. Being with him at Manchester City It’s an honor to have players who work, to improve dramatically in terms of ability, it’s crazy.”

Regarding the statement that Manchester City’s team lineup is full of top stars, Ederson believes that these players should thank Guardiola for improving their level. Ederson believes that Haaland joined Manchester City’s only real superstar, and everyone else has become a player of today’s level under the training of Guardiola.

“If you look at our squad, Haaland is probably the only player who makes headlines when he joins the club. The others, including myself, include Laporte, Stones, Dia B Silva, both were not stars when they first joined Manchester City. With the help of the coach, we have made great progress. Because Guardiola has the ability to make every player reach his maximum potential, which is definitely his. One of the advantages,” Edson said.Return to Sohu to see more

See also  Prospect of the 14th round of the Chinese Super League: Three towns and Taishan PK in the air, Guoan returns to the right track and then squeezes soft persimmons – yqqlm

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

NFL coaching diversity program participants relish exposure to...

chessbase: Polish Super Cup Carlsen stormed into five...

Trainer cycle is shortened in the youth

Olympic Games in Paris | The president of...

Jude Bellingham doubt for Dortmund’s title game against...

Today’s recommendation: Premier League Manchester United VS Chelsea;...

Roland Garros | Russian tennis player Sizikova was...

Tottenham manager search: Are Potter, Rodgers, Enrique and...

New boom also creates discord

Megan Connolly and Megan Walsh among five players...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy