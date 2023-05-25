Ederson: Except for Haaland, everyone else was not a star when they came to Manchester City. We thank Guardiola – yqqlm

Original title: Ederson: Except for Harland, everyone else was not a star when they came to Manchester City. We thank Guardiola

The 442 website reported that Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson said that Guardiola would indeed temporarily change his tactics before the game in order to achieve the most perfect tactical effect. Ederson believes that, except for Harland, when other players joined Manchester City, they were not stars.

“There was one game where I forgot whether it was against Manchester United or Liverpool. We practiced a certain set of tactics for a whole week, but before the game Guardiola completely changed his mind. He decided we were going to play differently. , anyway, we won the game!” Ederson said.

Ederson said: “It shows that the Manchester City players have a lot of trust in him, no matter what the process is. Guardiola is very demanding, but at the same time he gives us the space and confidence to be ourselves on the pitch. Being with him at Manchester City It’s an honor to have players who work, to improve dramatically in terms of ability, it’s crazy.”

Regarding the statement that Manchester City's team lineup is full of top stars, Ederson believes that these players should thank Guardiola for improving their level. Ederson believes that Haaland joined Manchester City's only real superstar, and everyone else has become a player of today's level under the training of Guardiola. "If you look at our squad, Haaland is probably the only player who makes headlines when he joins the club. The others, including myself, include Laporte, Stones, Dia B Silva, both were not stars when they first joined Manchester City. With the help of the coach, we have made great progress. Because Guardiola has the ability to make every player reach his maximum potential, which is definitely his. One of the advantages," Edson said.

