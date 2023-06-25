Edgar Berlanga v Jason Quigley: Berlanga drops Irish fighter four times on way to points win

Berlanga (right) won the content on all three judges’ scorecards 116-108, 116-108 and 118-106

Super-middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga knocked Jason Quigley down four times as he secured a unanimous points victory in New York on Sunday.

Irish fighter Quigley was sent to the canvas twice in the final round but survived to hear the last bell.

The Donegal native frustrated Berlanga for long periods of the contest.

“I want to get to the level where my opponents want to knock me out as much as I want to knock them out,” the Puerto Rican told DAZN after the fight.

The victory at Madison Square Garden saw Berlanga, who was coming off a 12-month lay-off, stretch his unbeaten record to 21 professional fights.

He had been been dealing with promotional issues on top of a six-month suspension from his last fight against Roamer Alexis Angulo in New York last June.

Berlanga was sanctioned for attempting to bite Roamer in the neck in the sixth round.

Quigley, meanwhile, whose record now stands at 20 wins in 23 bouts, had gone into the contest hoping that a victory could earn him a second world-title shot after he lost to Demetrius Andrade for the WBO middleweight belt in 2021.

