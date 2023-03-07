Result: since the resumption, that is to say on January 22, 2023 in the Bundesliga, the Ruhr club has simply won ten times in a row in as many matches, Championship and C1 combined. “We talked a lot during the winter break and we thought: ‘hey, we have to do better’, because we weren’t happy with the first part of the season. “We were sixth in the Bundesliga and we weren’t playing as well”bid Emre Can, Turkish defensive midfielder for Borussia, and a major player in this revival.