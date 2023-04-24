Home » Edmonton equals against Kings in NHL playoff
The Edmonton Oilers celebrated a 5-4 away win over the Los Angeles Kings in overtime in the National Hockey League (NHL) play-off on Sunday (local time) and equalized 2-2 in the best of seven series .

Match winner for the Oilers was Germany’s Leon Draisaitl with two goals and one assist. Zach Hyman scored the winning goal for the Oilers in the eleventh minute of overtime. The series is now moving back to Edmonton, where the fifth game is due on Tuesday (local time).

Boston and Carolina are just one win away

The Boston Bruins, who set a win and points record in the main round, are one win away from advancing to the next round. The Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 6-2. The visitors scored the last three goals, two of them by Taylor Hall, while the Canadian striker also provided two more assists.

After beating the New York Islanders 5-2, the Carolina Hurricanes only need one win to progress. The Dallas Stars prevailed 3-2 at Minnesota Wild and tied the series to 2-2.

