Eduardo Rodríguez agrees for four years with the Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a significant move to bolster their pitching rotation by signing left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez to a four-year contract worth $80 million. The deal, which also includes an option for a fifth season based on performance, was announced by the team on Friday.

Rodríguez, a Venezuelan pitcher, showcased his potential during the 2023 season with the Detroit Tigers, where he recorded a 3.30 ERA in 26 starts covering 152.2 innings. The Diamondbacks, who recently competed in the World Series, were eager to add another top starter to their rotation alongside Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

The 30-year-old Rodriguez opted out of the final three years and $49 million remaining on his previous deal with the Tigers in order to test the free-agent market for the second time in his career. Despite battling various injuries throughout his career, Rodriguez’s performance in 2019 with the Boston Red Sox, where he achieved a 3.81 ERA in 203.1 innings, showcased his potential to be a dominant force on the mound.

One of the key challenges for Rodríguez will be to stay healthy, as he has been plagued by elbow, finger, knee, ankle, rib cage, and back injuries in the past. However, the D-backs are hopeful that with the right support and conditioning, Rodriguez will be a valuable asset to their pitching staff.

Share this: Facebook

X

