Sports

Edwards among the maximalists. Thanks to the contract with Minnesota, I have 200 million dollars guaranteed

The new contract for the twenty-one-year-old player will be valid from the 2024/25 season. It is the eleventh highest contract in the NBA. Next year, the 2020 draft pick will catch up with Novkov’s $13.5 million contract.

Edwards received the highest contract, which they agreed with their clubs before the new season to only give players with rookie contracts – Tyrese Haliburton from Indiana, LaMelo Ball from Charlotte and Desmond Bane from Memphis.

Even in this season in the NBA, Edwards posted his statistics. With an average of 24.6 points per pass, he was the Timberwolves’ best point guard. He introduced himself for the first time in the NBA All-Star Game.

