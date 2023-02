According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) and Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) will be the three substitutes for the All Star Game. In fact, three absences are known, those of Durant, Williamson and Curry.

In the quintet, Joel Embiid, Ja Morant and the “landlord” Lauri Markkanen will start in place of the three absent