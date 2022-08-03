Original title: Edwards: I hope to become an All-Star starter next season, I am the most confident person in the world

Live it on August 3. Recently, Timberwolves player Edwards accepted an exclusive interview with the US media “Complex”.

You’re about to enter your third season, what are your personal expectations?

“Personally, I want to be an All-Star starter, and I want to improve my overall level, win more games, and make the playoffs.”

Speaking of the playoffs, do you think of your series against the Grizzlies? Do you feel like you are giving away your victory to someone else?

“Man, I feel like we ceded the win to them like a baby took candy from us. We won every game and we didn’t know what happened.”

Towns said this year is a “win or lose” year. Do you agree with that?

“Certainly, Gobert put pressure on our team, and I agree with that.”

Did you see this remark by Dream Chasing Downs?

“No, I didn’t see it, haha. As you all know, Dream Chasing is a fool who expresses his own opinion on anyone’s comments.”

You know that Twitter has a memory. In an interview with the media at that time, you said that you think the best rim protector in the league is Porzingis, and you are not afraid of Gobert. Now that Gobert is your teammate, what do you think of Gobert?

“Hahaha, he’s so cool, he’s going to cause trouble for everyone at the rim, so I think it’s a great addition.”

With the careers of James and Durant coming to an end, the league is looking for a new face. Have you ever wondered if you can become the new face of the NBA?

“Certainly, 100 percent thought about it. I mean, it takes time, it takes effort and dedication to be a front-end, and I feel like I have all three qualities that will take me to the top.”

Do you consider yourself one of the best players in the league at this point? Do you think you still need time to reach the ranks of the best players?

“Definitely (one of the best); I’m still a year away (to be the best). After this year, I’ll be in the conversation about it.”

Will you be a candidate for the league’s best player after the new season?

“of course.”

We’ve seen your adventures outside of basketball, what are your personal goals beyond basketball?

“I want to bowl 300 and hit 13 in a row. That’s my goal this summer.”

So are you ready to be the best in every sport?

“I’m the most confident person in the world and I feel like I’m the strongest in every sport right now.”

