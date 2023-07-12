Edwin Cardona Joins América de Cali as Luxury Reinforcement in Pursuit of Stability in Argentina

Title: Edwin Cardona Joins América de Cali as Luxury Reinforcement

Subtitle: The experienced midfielder aims to regain momentum after recent instability in Argentina

Edwin Cardona, a highly-regarded football player, has made a significant move to América de Cali in search of a fresh start. With his recent stint in Argentina marred by instability, the 30-year-old Colombian now joins the scarlet-clad team as a luxury reinforcement. Cardona has previously played in prestigious Colombian clubs such as Atlético Nacional, Santa Fe, and Junior, and is now set to embark on a new chapter in his career.

Having also showcased his skills in Mexico’s Monterrey, Pachuca, and Tijuana, as well as Argentina’s Boca Juniors and Racing, Cardona brings with him a wealth of experience at both domestic and international levels. Having represented the Colombian National Team, Cardona adds an even stronger presence to América de Cali.

It had been a topic of great speculation in recent days, as rumors circulated about Cardona potentially leaving Racing de Avellaneda to join América. However, those speculations were put to rest as the midfielder arrived in Cali and underwent medical examinations on Wednesday. With only the official announcement pending, it is now confirmed that Cardona will wear the number 88 shirt for America.

Cardona’s signing is seen as a significant boost to América de Cali’s squad, as he joins the ranks of other talented players such as Víctor Ibarbo. Under the guidance of coach Lucas González, the team has secured some impressive reinforcements, making them a strong contender for the upcoming Clausura Tournament title.

Despite not being in top form during his time at Racing de Avellaneda, Cardona’s past achievements cannot be overlooked. He played a pivotal role in Boca Juniors’ victories in the Super League, League Cup, and Copa Argentina. Additionally, he enjoyed success with Atlético Nacional, winning two Colombian league titles in 2011 and 2014. With his international experience, including participation in four Copa América tournaments, Cardona brings both talent and leadership to the field.

América de Cali’s acquisition of Cardona has generated excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate his contributions to the team’s attacking force. Alongside experienced players such as Carlos Darwin Quintero, Adrián Ramos, and Iago Falque, Cardona is expected to make a significant impact in the Clausura Tournament. The scarlet-clad team now boasts an impressive lineup and is considered one of the favorites for the title.

In conclusion, Edwin Cardona’s arrival at América de Cali marks a new chapter in his career, as he seeks to regain his top form and contribute to his new team’s success. With his remarkable achievements in both domestic and international competitions, Cardona’s signing adds strength and depth to América’s squad. Fans eagerly anticipate the start of the Clausura Tournament to witness his skills on the field once again.

