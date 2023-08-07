Home » Edy Tavares: I don’t know if I’ll stay at Real Madrid beyond 2024. I dream of the NBA
Edy Tavares: I don't know if I'll stay at Real Madrid beyond 2024. I dream of the NBA

Edy Tavares: I don’t know if I’ll stay at Real Madrid beyond 2024. I dream of the NBA

Edy Tavares hasn’t renewed with Real Madrid yet and continues to dream of the NBA where he already played in 2016 between the Hawks and the Cavaliers, without much luck.

Tavares’ contract expires in 2024 with Real Madrid who don’t want to go beyond the gross million euros per season for the centre, especially if they are not interested in a multi-year contract.

“I don’t know if I will extend with Real Madrid,” Tavares told Relief.

“I’m due and I don’t know what to say. I hope to renew but the NBA dream is always inside me. I don’t deny it,” added the Cape Verdean.

The Blazers want him but the buyout is even higher than the $6 million Facundo Campazzo had to pay to go to the Nuggets in 2020.

“If I stay it will be fine otherwise patience. I have said several times that my dream is the NBA. Now I’m focused on the World Cup.”

