Edy Tavares makes Chus Mateo cry: You should apologize to him

After winning his second EuroLeague title as Final Four MVP, Edy Tavares opened the press conference with a lengthy eulogy for Mateo, noting how underrated he’d been all season.

After Tavares’ words, Mateo burst into tears thanking for his support.

“The only thing I can say is congratulations to this man [Mateo]. I think he suffered the most trying to put all the conditions together to win. All credit goes to him. I think it’s difficult for any manager to be in their first season. In Madrid, it’s super hard to be the head coach. I want to congratulate him.”

“He believed in us, while on the outside nobody did, and nobody thought he could win the EuroLeague. I think he has a lot of faith in himself and in what he can bring to the team. I think you deserve it. I think you should apologize to him. There have been many criticisms and many doubts about him, many names have been mentioned, but never him.

“All the credit goes to the coach. Without him, we wouldn’t be here. It was he who believed in us from the very beginning until now. He deserves it more than anyone else. He’s one of the best people I’ve ever met in my life, so all the credit goes to him. You should give him credit. It’s super hard to win in Madrid. You have a lot of alphas in the team, you have to manage everyone. That’s all I want to say,” Tavares said at a press conference.