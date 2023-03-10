Home Sports Efes, the Turkish league says no to the postponement of the championship match
Efes, the Turkish league says no to the postponement of the championship match

Important crisis for Anadolu Efes, which complicated its playoff run with this week’s heavy defeats against Red Star and Maccabi Tel Aviv. Just after the match with the Israelis, coach Ergin Ataman revealed that the Turkish league has said no to the request of the two-time reigning European champions to postpone this Sunday’s league match against Bahcesehir, which would have allowed the Efes to better prepare next week’s double round with Real Madrid (recovery) and Partizan Belgrade.

“They didn’t accept our request. Right now I don’t know which players we will have available for these matches,” said Ataman. In the evening, Efes also had to deal with the flare-up of Rodrigue Beaubois’ injury, who came out with a sore ankle during the first half.

