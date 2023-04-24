Home » EFL play-offs: Championship, League One and League Two dates confirmed
Sports

EFL play-offs: Championship, League One and League Two dates confirmed

by admin
EFL play-offs: Championship, League One and League Two dates confirmed
Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield in last season’s Championship play-off final

The English Football League has confirmed dates and kick-off times for the 2022-23 Championship, League One and League Two play-offs.

The League One regular season ends on Sunday, 7 May, with the other two tiers playing their final games the next day.

The play-off semi-final first legs run from Friday, 12 May to Sunday, 14 May, while the second legs take place from Tuesday, 16 May to Saturday, 20 May.

The finals take place at Wembley across the May Bank Holiday, from 27-29 May.

The Championship play-off final, to decide who gets the final promotion place to the Premier League – dubbed the richest game in football – opens the weekend on Saturday (16:45 BST).

The League Two final takes place the following day (13:30 BST), and the League One decider completes the play-off schedule on Monday (15:00 BST).

Play-off schedule

Championship

Saturday, 13 May: Semi-final, first leg – 6th v 3rd (17:30 BST)

Sunday, 14 May: Semi-final, first leg – 5th v 4th (12:00 BST)

Tuesday, 16 May: Semi-final, second leg – 3rd v 6th (20:00 BST)

Wednesday, 17 May: Semi-final, first leg – 4th v 5th (20:00 BST)

Saturday, 27 May: Final (16:45 BST)

League One

Friday, 12 May: Semi-final, first leg – 6th v 3rd (20:00 BST)

Saturday, 13 May: Semi-final, first leg – 5th v 4th (15:00 BST)

Saturday, 20 May: Semi-final, second leg – 3rd v 6th (12:30 BST)

Saturday, 20 May: Semi-final, second leg – 4th v 5th (15:00 BST)

Monday, 29 May: Final (15:00 BST)

League Two

Saturday, 13 May: Semi-final, first leg – 7th v 4th (19:45 BST)

See also  Who will start for Irving?Brown most likely has a chance for Mills too

Sunday, 14 May: Semi-final, first leg – 6th v 5th (19:00 BST)

Thursday, 18 May: Semi-final, second leg – 4th v 7th (20:00 BST)

Friday, 19 May: Semi-final, second leg – 5th v 6th (20:00 BST)

Sunday, 28 May: Final (13:30 BST)

You may also like

Esport – League of Legends – Nisqy: “There...

Bundesliga: Austria too “naive” in the fight for...

Match of the Day Top 10: Lineker, Shearer...

Christophe Galtier, suspected of racism, files a complaint...

Maybe it was all in my head

Basketball player Andělová defended the Slovak title with...

The 2023 National Fitness Online Games will start-Entertainment...

Inter on Harry Maguire, Milan give De Ketelaere...

Square storm overshadows Greek hits – sport.ORF.at

players on the roof of the bus- Courier...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy