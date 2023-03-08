Home Sports EHC Kloten braces itself against the end for Jeff Tomlinson
EHC Kloten braces itself against the end for Jeff Tomlinson

The last curtain could fall for the newly promoted Kloten on Thursday. Outgoing coach Jeff Tomlinson is also fighting the end of his career in the pre-playoff. He’s worth listening to when he talks about his perspective on life.

Source of inspiration: Kloten trainer Jeff Tomlinson.

Patrick B. Kraemer / KEYSTONE

The praise comes from afar. Geographically yes, from Ticino, but Chris McSorley has practically completely withdrawn from the public eye since his release from HC Lugano in October. McSorley, 60, is a quiet and profound observer of Swiss ice hockey these days. It counts when he says: “Kloten is the best coached team in the league. For me, Jeff Tomlinson is coach of the year.”

