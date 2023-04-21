Home » EHC Red Bull Munich against Ingolstadt before fourth ice hockey title
Sports

EHC Red Bull Munich against Ingolstadt before fourth ice hockey title

by admin
EHC Red Bull Munich against Ingolstadt before fourth ice hockey title

Dhe EHC Red Bull Munich is on the verge of the fourth championship after the next thriller victory in the final series of the German Ice Hockey League at ERC Ingolstadt. On Friday, the top favorite fought his way 3-0 (0-0, 0-0, 3-0) in a tactically high-class, high-speed duel and is now leading 3-1 in the best-of-seven series after victories. Already on Sunday (2 p.m. at Magentasport), coach Don Jackson’s team can now complete the first title since 2018.

“That is our absolute focus and our goal,” said Munich’s national keeper Mathias Niederberger, who had won the championship with the Eisbären Berlin last year, at MagentaSport. For the most successful coach in DEL history, it would be the ninth championship title in Germany. “But it’s far from over,” warned Niederberger.

Statistics speak for Munich

In front of 4815 spectators in the sold-out arena in Ingolstadt, Ben Smith (48th minute) was the only one who overcame the inexperienced Ingolstadt goalie Jonas Stettmer in his second game from the start in an intense game that went almost without mistakes. At the end, Ryan McKiernan and Maximilian Kastner only raised into the empty ERC net when Stettmer had already left the ice in favor of another player.

The first in the main round now has three chances to win the title. The statistics also speak clearly for Munich: In all previous best-of-seven final series, the team that won the fourth game also won the championship.

Inexperienced goalie at Ingolstadt

But that required a hell of a lot of work on Friday. Both teams acted in a disciplined manner at the highest level and had strong goalkeepers. This was astonishing, especially from the point of view of the Ingolstadt residents, who were suffering in this respect. The regular keeper Michael Garteig, who was injured in the quarter-finals against Düsseldorf after a bump at the end of the game, was still absent from the ERC.

See also  The ambitious Pro Ferrera hires Martinotti the former of Pavia women's team

You may also like

VfB Stuttgart beat FC Augsburg 1-1 in the...

Chelsea: Vincent Kompany and Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea...

Basketball Bundesliga BBL: Niners Chemnitz win and real...

Leah Williamson: England and Arsenal captain will miss...

CBA: Zhejiang eliminated the Dragon and Lions to...

Draw between FCA and VfB: Stuttgart collects another...

Victor Wembanyama declares for the NBA Draft

FC St. Pauli: An epic duel with seven...

Juve, can Zidane really arrive?

Milan transfer, searches and seizures: bankruptcy hypothesis

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy