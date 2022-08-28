It is restricted to Kingsley Ehizibue and Hector Bellerin, with Sacha Boey much more secluded, the race to bring the new right winger to the court of Andrea Sottil, the Udinese coach who for his part hopes in a short time, indeed very short, even if insert a player who gives him greater guarantees than the bitter Festy Ebosele, left on the bench with Salernitana and Monza after the remnant of the match with Milan.

With Fiorentina and Rome at the gates, Gino Pozzo certainly does not need his coach to solicit him a purchase that a few days after the closing of the market resembles the classic patch on the hole, the one left open by the double sale of Nahuel Molinafinished at Atletico Madrid, and Brandon Soppy who took the road to Bergamo.

A flaw that Sottil has so far tried to stem in the best possible way, first with the risky move by Perez, in a “weak” wing version against Salernitana, up to the moment of the expulsion of the Argentine, and then going on second hand sure with the “Tucu” Pereyra in Monza.

Two expedients that, it must be said, were also favored by the whims of first namethe 27-year-old Nigerian who last Monday visited the Juventus headquarters and facilities, just to remember how the deal, to be closed at 1.5 million euros, was now only to be announced, and then returned to Germany, covering the Cologne shirt with whom he played on Thursday in the Conference League, starting from the bench.

So some problems arose, perhaps Ehizibuei doubted again this time, after having said no to Genoa years ago, after a mystical vision, the fact is that Udinese has decided to set a deadline, letting the person concerned know that the definitive answer is expected by Monday.

From what filtered on Saturday, it seems that the ultimatum has already taken effect, given that the 27-year-old winger seems to have convinced himself to wear the Udinese shirt.

In the meantime, plan B has already started, as Alberto Botines, the agent of Hector Bellerinhe confirmed that contact has been resumed for his client: “We are talking about it.”

The 27-year-old Spaniard Bellerin still has one year on his contract with Arsenal, earning almost 6 million euros a year and would only come to Udine on loan, following the deal made in January with Pablo Marì.

The third option leads instead to Sacha Boeythe Franco-Cameroonian born in 2000 from Galatasaray to whom, in recent days, Udinese would have presented a loan offer with the right of redemption set at 4.5 million euros.