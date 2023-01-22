Home Sports Ehizibue gives three golden points to Udinese which returns to victory after 10 days
A goal by Ehizibue in the 88th minute gave Udinese a precious success that had been missing for 10 days (October 3 against Verona).

Sampdoria was beaten 1-0 in Marassi: so much bitterness in the mouth for Stankovic’s blucerchiati, who missed at least three clear goalscoring points, leaving very heavy points on the road in terms of salvation, remaining at 9 points in the penultimate place.

Instead, Sottil’s Friulians are smiling again, who unlock after some time and rise to 28 points in the standings.

The blucerchiati had a better start, who in about ten minutes created the first two clear goals of the match: first Gabbiadini was blocked by an attentive Silvestri, then it was Djuricic who sensationally failed to gain the lead by kicking wide all alone in front of the goalkeeper. After the opening stages of the match under great pressure, the hosts loosened up a bit and left more initiative to the Friulians, who in the 33rd minute squandered a good chance with Samardzic.

In the second half the great balance resists, but Sampdoria gains meters again and in the 61st minute returns dangerously from Silvestri’s side, missing the lead with the newcomer Vieira who shoots from a few steps into the bleachers.

Minutes go by and the match doesn’t unlock, but just when the 0-0 seemed written, in the 88th minute Ehizibue’s blaze arrives and gives Udinese the last-minute victory.

