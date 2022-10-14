Home Sports Eight people were diagnosed with RNG, and an emergency announcement was issued in the United States. LOL S12 welcomes variables – yqqlm
Sports

Eight people were diagnosed with RNG, and an emergency announcement was issued in the United States. LOL S12 welcomes variables – yqqlm

by admin
Eight people were diagnosed with RNG, and an emergency announcement was issued in the United States. LOL S12 welcomes variables – yqqlm

Eight people were diagnosed with RNG, and an emergency announcement was issued in the United States. LOL S12 welcomes variables

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-14 19:11

RNG League of Legends players Breathe (Chen Chen), Wei (Yan Yangwei), Xiaohu (Li Yuanhao), Ming (Shi Senming), coach Tabe (Wang Baiqin), assistant coach Xiaobai (Yang Zhonghe), manager Ash (Xu Yufei), team leader Shadow (Golden Crane) had abnormal test results after participating in the routine nucleic acid test on the off-season, and was confirmed to be positive by the second nucleic acid test. The players and coaches are currently in stable condition. They have been self-isolated in accordance with the epidemic prevention regulations, and they are participating in the follow-up training normally in the isolation room.

The club will also work with officials to strictly abide by various epidemic prevention measures and conduct health monitoring. Thanks to the oozes for your concern, our frontline staff will do everything we can to take care of our players!

See also  Massacre of Mottarone, 30 thousand euros collected during the Giro handed over to little Eitan

You may also like

Sofia Amitti Regions Cup twice on the top...

Verstappen certainty in the chaos of Suzuka Another...

Provedel, the present with Lazio and the past...

Guo Ailun 16+9+6 Zhao Jiwei 5 three-pointers, Lifu...

Pioli: ‘Three incredible years of AC Milan. Maldini...

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Who’s most likely to...

Bertram, Saturday evening the challenge with Pesaro Presale...

The Guangdong team in the second round of...

Naples, the solitary summit is sweet with four...

Europa Comprehensive:Arsenal, Manchester United narrowly beat five teams...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy