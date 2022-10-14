Eight people were diagnosed with RNG, and an emergency announcement was issued in the United States. LOL S12 welcomes variables

RNG League of Legends players Breathe (Chen Chen), Wei (Yan Yangwei), Xiaohu (Li Yuanhao), Ming (Shi Senming), coach Tabe (Wang Baiqin), assistant coach Xiaobai (Yang Zhonghe), manager Ash (Xu Yufei), team leader Shadow (Golden Crane) had abnormal test results after participating in the routine nucleic acid test on the off-season, and was confirmed to be positive by the second nucleic acid test. The players and coaches are currently in stable condition. They have been self-isolated in accordance with the epidemic prevention regulations, and they are participating in the follow-up training normally in the isolation room.

The club will also work with officials to strictly abide by various epidemic prevention measures and conduct health monitoring. Thanks to the oozes for your concern, our frontline staff will do everything we can to take care of our players!