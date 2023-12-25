Eight players who shined unexpectedly this year

The Most Surprising Revelations of the 2023 MLB Season

Each season brings surprising revelations. We are not referring to players like Corbin Carroll or Gunnar Henderson, luxury prospects who lived up to expectations when they reached the Major Leagues. We are talking about players who went unnoticed before reaching the Majors or who had not managed to perform at the level expected of them.

In 2023, however, the following eight individuals made themselves felt with undeniable authority. From now on, you will remember their names. Here, we present the most surprising revelations of the year.

Kyle Bradish, Starter, Orioles

Bradish was a below-average starter for the Baltimore Orioles in 2022. However, in 2023, he firmly established himself as the team’s ace, increasing his strikeout rate, reducing his walks rate, and cutting his home run rate allowed nearly in half. The result was a 2.83 earned run average — an improvement of nearly two full runs — and fourth place in American League Cy Young Award voting.

J.P. Crawford, SS, Mariners

Crawford ended up leading the American League in walks and found his power, going from six home runs to a career-high 19. As a result, he received American League MVP votes and a reputation for responding in crucial situations and being a team leader.

Jefferson Jones, Outfielder, Rockies

Jones was the best player on the Rockies’ team in 2023, hitting 20 homers and .297/.389/.542. He was a standout player despite going unnoticed for several years in the Majors.

Ha-Seong Kim, Infielder, Padres

Kim became one of the most consistent players on the Padres’ team in 2023. He won his first Gold Glove and significantly increased his on-base percentage and stolen base total.

Jordan Montgomery, Starter, Cardinals/Rangers

After being traded by the Yankees, Montgomery helped both the Cardinals and the Rangers reach the playoffs. He continued his success in the postseason and is now one of the best starters available on the free agent market.

Luis Robert Jr., CF, White Sox

Finally healthy for a full season, Robert hit 38 home runs and also stole 20 bases for the White Sox. He has shown that, when healthy, he is a true superstar.

Justin Steele, Starter, Cubs

Steele was a serious contender for the National League Cy Young Award in 2023, finishing fifth in the voting. He significantly improved his performance and is expected to continue to be a key player for the Cubs.

Bryson Stott, Infielder, Phillies

Stott led all Philadelphia position players in wins above replacement (WAR) in 2023. He improved his performance both defensively and at the plate, solidifying his role as a key player for the Phillies.

These eight players made a significant impact in the 2023 MLB season, surpassing expectations and solidifying themselves as standout players in the league.

