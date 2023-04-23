Eighteen absorbs bitterness. This was not fair from the Swedes, the players complain

The Czech under-18 hockey players feel a strong aftertaste after losing 0:2 to the Swedes. In the 47th minute, they could have opened the scoring from a break, but they hit the post. And then came the Swedish backstage at the substitution, the first player jumped onto the substitute through the front goal, while the second jumped at the other end and missed Jakub Dvořák, who was fouled. According to the repeated footage, the Swedish striker rather tripped, but the Czech coaches were most at odds with the substitution of the opponent and another penalty came. “The disputed situation decided,” declared assistant coach Darek Stránský after the cruel defeat at the World Championship in Switzerland.

