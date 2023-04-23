Home » Eighteen absorbs bitterness. This was not fair from the Swedes, the players complain
Sports

Eighteen absorbs bitterness. This was not fair from the Swedes, the players complain

by admin

The Czech under-18 hockey players feel a strong aftertaste after losing 0:2 to the Swedes. In the 47th minute, they could have opened the scoring from a break, but they hit the post. And then came the Swedish backstage at the substitution, the first player jumped onto the substitute through the front goal, while the second jumped at the other end and missed Jakub Dvořák, who was fouled. According to the repeated footage, the Swedish striker rather tripped, but the Czech coaches were most at odds with the substitution of the opponent and another penalty came. “The disputed situation decided,” declared assistant coach Darek Stránský after the cruel defeat at the World Championship in Switzerland.

See also  Rivarolo, target April 9 Caselgrandi is a promise

You may also like

the Philadelphia 76ers qualified for the second round...

The great escape from the burning Sudan, Meloni:...

The French Open night game will start ahead...

Vrba did not notice the applause of Pilsen...

GT World Challenge Europe, Valentino Rossi forced to...

Late goal gives Napoli victory at Juventus

Serie A: Juventus-Naples 0-1 – Football

Gatti slapped Kvaratskhelia but the referee doesn’t whistle...

why did I do this to myself? »

GEICO 500 live updates: Top moments from Talladega...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy